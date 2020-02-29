It was more of a shout-a-thon than a debate, but by the end we did get to see which Democrat could stay on message in the face of extreme aggravation.
Maybe not a lot of great decisions are based on decibel levels, but finding out who can deliver a message through the din of distraction is certain to be a valuable talent in leading a divided electorate. And we got to see the shock face of candidates who acted like it was the first time they have ever heard accusations each one of us has always suspected of them. ("Communist, antique, shrew, young pup, man pig, ditz, baby-killer, neo-archaic, old white man," etc).
As disgusting as that performance was, you have to admit you weren't too shocked by it all: three years of the current White House occupant has prepared us for exactly this kind of behavior. Running against other Democrats will do little more than build up some the strength and stamina it will take to survive the lies, slanders, and delusions that are the hallmark of a campaign tone set by Republican Donald John Trump.
Six more months of this? This is America, we play the game rough, and we play to win, and these are the playoffs. Bring it on.
Mack Berry
Clifton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!