I, as a human being, can't understand how an unborn baby made in a mutual act of love by a man and woman can be thought of as something to be aborted as something none human.
I was blessed to have three children, and realized after they were born that God allowed me to have them. In Psalm 127:3 it states: "Behold children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb.''
I knwo it can be difficult for women because of the many circumstances that hardships can have on them in this earthly life; however, women are one of the only two species on the face of the earth that can think and reason about the choices they can make, before an intelligent decision can be made. I know how easy it is to make an instantaneous decision and suffer for it for years when the decision is wrong. I wouldn't want an expectant mother to abort her child without first thinking of the consequences of her actions that could haunt her for life.
Imagine holding your beautiful baby looking at you in love, and knowing that baby is you -- your image! Every unborn baby has value in life, because he or she is made in the image of God according to Genesis 1:27. I say this not to judge, because I don't have the right to judge anyone. My job is to love and encourage all people, as God loves and encourages me from His word.
I know God loves all women, because he made them and has a plan for their lives. God gives women a promise in difficult times to resolve issues they face. In Proverb 3:56 it says:"Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.''
My prayer is that all societies women are valued as mothers and men will treat and honor them for their sacrifices to our daily lives. It is in loving women that we learn to love one another in our American society and realize then all life is valuable even unborn babies.
David Suprenant
Kankakee
