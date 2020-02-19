Regarding the live goldfish incident in the paper on February 6, 2020. I admit I didn't realize fish suffer fear and pain and I'm sure the principal didn't intend to offend anyone.
What I do know is this is minor compared to the killing of unborn children. I understand we are talking about two different issues here. I really wanted to remind everyone of the millions of babies being aborted in this country and remember, they too feel fear and pain!
Gayle Hess
Momence
