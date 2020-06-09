Poem written March 23, 2020:
Just a note from me to you
To let you know what we should do
Stay positive, hopeful and wash your hands
The pandemic will eventually leave our lands
Then back to normal we will be
To share our love with family
We know the spring is on the way
So take a walk and enjoy the day
Be kind to others as we should be
Thank doctors, nurses and all essential workers
Life will be better for everyone
As soon as the pandemic is done
So say a prayer to God each day
And ask Him to help this go away
Marilyn J. Vanden
Bourbonnais
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!