Fatherhood Inc:
Fatherhood springs upon you
even before you know it is here.
One day you are a big strong man,
and the next day could be a day filled with fear.
Fear for your little son or daughter
who has newly arrived on the scene,
afraid you will not know what to say or do
without sounding mean.
Should I hug him, kiss her, or just be there?
But if I don’t do that,
how will he or she know I really care?
It’s not easy and no parenting class
can train or give you a clue,
of the true picture of a “Father”
and what you need to do.
Look in their eyes and feel the wonder
of what creation truly is.
Know that by your example,
he/she will learn from you for their “kids.”
Be happy, humble, caring
and always show lots of love,
to those precious little ones
who are pure as turtle doves.
All they ask and require from you
is to do the best you can,
to raise your son or daughter
to be a good and loving
lady or man.
This is your day to celebrate
and if you’ve done your job,
your child will thank and embrace you
and not think you are a mean old blob!
Cheryl Gash
St. Anne
