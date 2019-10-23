It is a melancholy object to me when I gaze out my living room window onto St. George Road and see the asphalt crowded with container trucks from distant lands headed east toward Route 1, strategically avoiding the deadlock on Interstate 80, polluting the air, both with fossil fuels and the rattlesnake of their Jake brakes, before they eventually turn south and rumble over the hill into Momence.
These intermodal trucks are the rats of the road, a nuisance which are an integral part of the $2.9 trillion in goods shipped from and within Illinois every year (per the National Transportation Research Group). I can only assume most of the traffic originates in Elwood, Ill., where a mega-intermodal facility, CenterPoint, ships products from Walmart, Target, Home Depot, et al.
In fact, “$623 billion worth of freight traversed Will County infrastructure in 2015 alone, roughly equivalent to 3.5 percent of the U.S.’s total GDP,” per a New Republic article published in January of this year. The Intermodal Association of North America reports that 95 percent of all manufactured goods at one point are moved in a container. There are 180 intermodal facilities in America, according to the IANA, and it is valued at $40 billion annually. This makes North America’s intermodal market the largest in the world. The industry is as vital as fireworks on the Fourth or hot dogs at a ballgame.
A little history lesson, because nothing says fun like history: today’s intermodal system began when circus founder PT Barnum began loading circus wagons on and off rail cars. He called it “piggybacking.”
The question tugging at my crisp white shirt sleeve is, “Why aren’t we piggybacking off this billion-dollar industry?”
So, for the rub, our first step is to install checkpoints for all intermodal traffic north of Momence on Route 1 and east of Momence on Route 114. At each checkpoint, armed guards will inspect every truck. Each driver must pass a rigorous background check, a test of their faculties and road rules and a written essay exam, perhaps about Smokey and the Bandit’s influence on feminism. Or whatever the city deems apposite.
If these truckers are unable to complete these strict, but fair tasks, they will be detained, along with their container. The trucker will be held until a fine is paid by their employer. This sounds dangerously close to ransoming, of course, but ask yourself, isn’t the safety and sacredness of our roadways worth something?
Within the bylaws of the edicts, it will be stipulated that the city retain all rights over the container. As Momence collects containers, we will employ construction companies to refashion them into housing units, thus creating jobs. Having worked in construction myself, I can help the city make sound staffing choices.
As the United States continues to deal with an influx of illegal aliens, we will lead the charge in, pardon the pun, containing this problem. Inmates from all over the country will be housed in these newly acquired container-cells. And, of course, the city will charge the federal government for each detainee. Most of this is already happening. All we need to do is set-up the checkpoints. I can have construction crews here in no time. And we can even use it as a sting operation. If there’s an illegal we can let them build the very cell in which we contain them.
This grand proposal has limitless potential. Employment will spike. Industry will flock to keep up. The cops barely patrol these highways but with this plan they’ll be forced to. We will soon see less of those pesky containers because we will own many of them. And we can seamlessly slip right into merchandising. Coffee cups. T-shirts. Pennants. A few years from now we can lure a minor league baseball team. Or, worst case, a fast-pitch men’s professional softball team.
“The Momence InterModals ... You can’t stop us. And you can’t contain us either!”
Jack Swiften
Momence
