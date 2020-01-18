Members of the Illinois Kankakee River Basin Commission would like to express their appreciation for the work that is being done by Rep. Tom Bennett and his staff to preserve and improve the Kankakee River and its tributaries for future generations.
For too many decades, sand and silt, flooding, erosion, and other waterway issues have been discussed and studied many times, but no effective action has been taken. Now, with the leadership and direction of Rep. Bennett and others, we have an historic opportunity to start taking steps to mitigate these issues.
Alliances are forming, including our counterparts in Indiana. A new spirit of cooperation in an effort to solve these issues is taking place. Some action has already taken place, and more is to come soon. These things could not happen without strong and passionate leadership. Thank you, Rep. Bennett.
Ken Munjoy
Illinois Kankakee River Basin Commission
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!