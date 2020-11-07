Stiff spines.
Not something Republicans are particularly known for, but what President Trump, Rudy Giuliani and the Trump family have in spades.
We Trump supporters must have one now also.
Don't give in to the hectoring from the liberal media and your Democrat friends.
This election is being stolen through the mail in ballots and unsupervised counting.
We have let them get away with it in the past. No more.
Ezekiel 3:9: As an Adamant Stone, harder than Flint have I made your foreheads.
Ron Hansen
Bourbonnais
