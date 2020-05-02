This is in my memory the first time Gov. JB Pritzker at his daily briefing (April 27) actually discussed rural Illinois counties. But he did so to defend his "one-size-fits-all" policy. However, he did not mention that the two counties that had as high per-capital death and case rates are Jasper and Monroe counties. Similar to Kankekee County, all three have a hot spot of coronavirus in a live-in facility where the residents do not mix because of the lockdown with the community. In Jasper is the Newton Nursing Home facility, and in Monroe is the Green Place Nursing Home and Assisted Living. Kankakee's outbreak occurred in the Shapiro Developmental Center.
The few numbers of cases, hospitalization and deaths because of coronavirus means the counties cannot calculate an accurate rate, a guess. If regions do not have enough to meet reasonable statistics, however, it is clear one-size-fits-all doesn't work in Illinois. The governor should consider rural Illinois as the test bed to debug opening of all types of business.
Thomas Sutrina
Bourbonnais
