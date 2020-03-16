At its meeting Thursday evening, March 12, the Potawatomi Paddlers Association voted to support the expansion of the Kankakee River Conservancy District. As noted by President Frank Koehler, “Protection of the river is well within our mission and our DNA.”
The organization maintains flooding, erosion and resulting riverbank deterioration seriously damage current and future enjoyment and safety of paddle sports on the Kankakee River. Furthermore, the potential for growth in paddler tourism on the Kankakee River is great. The Conservation District expansion will be a great first step in preserving this vital local asset. PPA encourages a "yes" vote on the Conservation District referendum March 17.
The Potawatomi Paddlers Association, a 501(c)(3) organization, was formed to encourage and enable safe and environmentally sensitive recreational use of the Kankakee River. In 2016, the Kankakee River was designated a National Water Trail, one of only 22 rivers in the country with that designation.
Presently, the PPA is seeking to raise funds for the placement of an accessible kayak launch in Momence. This would allow individuals of all ages and abilities to participate in a rapidly growing sport.
For more information on the PPA, please go to our website at KankakeeRiverPPA.org.
Members of the Potawatomi Paddlers Association
Frank Koehler, president
