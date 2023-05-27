With all that’s going on in our country, we at times can be divided politically on what’s right or wrong or what’s left or right. This weekend let’s not forget what’s most important — the servicemen and servicewomen who lost their lives protecting our country’s freedom.

Memorial Day is May 29, and the Kankakee County Veterans’ Council will be having two Memorial Day services on Monday. Karen Smietanksi, of the Veterans Assistance Commission of Kankakee County, will emcee both events. The first service will take place at 9 a.m. at the Memorial Gardens Cemetery, which is approximately 3 miles east of Kankakee just off Illinois Route 17. Military rites and posting of colors will be performed by the council’s military service organizations. A Memorial Day message will be presented by the Honorable Judge Marlow Jones.

The second service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on the north lawn of the Kankakee County Courthouse. The Veterans’ Council will be posting the colors. Judge Jones, an U.S. Air Force veteran, will give the keynote address on the steps of the courthouse. Opening ceremonies will include the Pledge of Allegiance and the playing of the Star Spangled Banner, performed by local musician Tim Rehmer.

Recommended for you