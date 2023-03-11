Daily Journal Editorial Board

This is the weekend that all Illinoisans “spring forward” the clocks to observe daylight saving time. Hopefully, this will be the final time we have to do that.

The Sunshine Protection Act, which stalled in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2022, was reintroduced in the Senate by Florida’s Marco Rubio earlier this week. The measure would make daylight saving time permanent if it passes both the Senate and the House and then signed into law by President Biden.

