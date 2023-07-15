We’ve reported on the recent success of the fundraising efforts by the Currents of Kankakee for the East Riverwalk project, the $3.25 million development at the southeast corner of East River Street and South Schuyler Avenue. As much as that is celebrated, we as a community shouldn’t overlook the efforts the Kankakee County government has made in its plans to revitalize the Kankakee River.

In the past year with the help of State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, the county secured a $1 million grant for dredging of the Kankakee River. Joyce also secured an additional $7 million-appropriation from the state for the purchase of equipment to help maintain the river. The county is working with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to secure the equipment.

Maintaining the river is imperative in protecting Kankakee County’s most treasured resource — the Kankakee River. We applaud the county’s and Joyce’s work in making this a reality.

