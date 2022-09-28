Patrick Joyce

State Sen. Patrick Joyce

Each September, we take time to reflect on the hard work that makes our state and our country such a special place.

Labor Day, to me and my family, is much more than another holiday. It’s a chance to thank our working men and women for their sacrifices and service, and to put the spotlight on new opportunities to build meaningful careers and support our communities.

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is offering $15 million in state grant funding to expand job training and career opportunities through the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship program. Illinois Works is the capital construction program that is putting thousands of people to work across the state by injecting billions of dollars in economic activity through repairs and improvements on our highways, schools, and other public buildings.

Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, represents the 40th District of the Illinois State Senate. The district includes all or parts of Kankakee, Will, Grundy and Cook counties. He can be reached by calling 708-756-0882.

