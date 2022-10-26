Patrick Joyce

State Sen. Patrick Joyce

Keep our communities safe.

This is an important part of the commitment every elected official – federal, state, local – makes when he or she takes the oath of office. If our constituents cannot count on us to keep them safe, we will all suffer tremendously.

It was with that commitment to safety that I chose not to vote for the SAFE-T Act when it was presented in the early morning hours at the end of the 101st General Assembly in January 2021. And it is with that same commitment to public safety that I helped lead conversations about how to turn the conversation about the SAFE-T Act from fear and misunderstanding back to productive solutions.

Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, represents the 40th District of the Illinois State Senate. The district includes all or parts of Kankakee, Will, Grundy and Cook counties. He can be reached by calling 708-756-0882.

