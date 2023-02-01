Patrick Joyce

State Sen. Patrick Joyce

“Out of the mountain of despair, a stone of hope.”

These powerful words from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., which I shared locally a few weeks back to honor Dr. King’s birthday and legacy, are very fitting as we begin 2023.

I told you here last month about the devastating loss of my colleague Sen. Scott Bennett, who died of a massive brain tumor at just 45 years old. We continue to remember Scott’s tremendous personality and career in the Illinois Senate, while also trying to find ways to move forward.

Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, represents the 40th District of the Illinois State Senate.

