State Sen. Patrick Joyce

As we finish the summer, I am reminded of the privilege we have here to be surrounded by opportunities to make a living from and enjoy the outdoors.

I am proud of a new law I pushed this year in House Bill 3677 that will streamline the process to get hunting, fishing, trapping and sportsmen licenses. Illinois law right now requires those licenses to be renewed each year, but this new law will ease the burden and extend the license for three years at the same cost if you renewed it each year for those years.

This provides convenience for recreation and encourages more people to help with the conservation that is important to our region. The law takes effect Jan. 1, 2024.

Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, represents the 40th District of the Illinois State Senate. The district includes all or parts of Kankakee, Will, Grundy and Cook counties. He can be reached by calling 708-756-0882.

