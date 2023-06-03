Patrick Joyce

The proud people of the Southland have heard talk about a new airport here for decades. It might finally be time to settle the issue, once and for all.

In 1993, a friend served on a committee aimed at finding partners to construct the airport and serve the growing south suburbs. The friend gave me a lapel pin that says “Airport 2000.”

Earlier this month, as we worked to wrap up the spring legislative session, I wore that lapel pin and told the story at a news conference of how 30 years later, here we are finally taking action to put the airport project into position to move forward.

Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, represents the 40th District of the Illinois State Senate. The district includes all or parts of Kankakee, Will, Grundy and Cook counties. He can be reached by calling 708-756-0882.

