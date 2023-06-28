Patrick Joyce

State Sen. Patrick Joyce

Farmers invest in their fields year-round to increase their chances of a great crop each fall. In Springfield, we take seriously our duty to thank our farmers for their hard work by helping them benefit from their bounty.

I led the push at the Statehouse this spring for including in Senate Bill 1963, a major revenue package, an increase for ethanol at our fuel pumps.

Under the law before, sales tax exemptions applied to 90 percent of sales of gasohol, 80 percent of the proceeds of sales of mid-range ethanol blends, and none of the proceeds of sales of majority-blended ethanol fuel. The new law calls for stronger tax exemptions to encourage more production and consumer use of e15 to e85 fuel blends, putting more money back in the pockets of our farmers.

Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, represents the 40th District of the Illinois State Senate. The district includes all or parts of Kankakee, Will, Grundy and Cook counties. He can be reached by calling 708-756-0882.

