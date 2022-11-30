Senator Patrick Joyce (w/horizontal background)

Patrick Joyce

We take time each November to give thanks. This year, I am extra thankful in many ways.

I am thankful we have the science and health care to help us turn the corner on the devastating COVID-19 pandemic. I am hopeful our small businesses will continue to rebound and our families will enjoy the time together this holiday season that many have missed these past couple of years.

I am thankful for our democratic election system, where everyone’s voice is heard. Thank you to all who came out to vote locally. I appreciate your support and look forward to continuing to represent you in Springfield.

Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, represents the 40th District of the Illinois State Senate. The district includes all or parts of Kankakee, Will, Grundy and Cook counties. He can be reached by calling 708-756-0882.

