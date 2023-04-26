Patrick Joyce

We made a commitment this year to work across the aisle to help move Illinois forward. We are keeping that promise through clean energy legislation.

The Illinois Senate announced at the beginning of this spring legislative session that I would co-chair the Senate State Government Committee with a Republican — my colleague Sally Turner — for the first time in many years. Our politics have become too polarized, and this would be a way to show we can work together as Republicans and Democrats on important policy decisions.

Before our spring break began, I was proud to join neighboring State Sen. Sue Rezin, a Republican, to push Senate Bill 76 through the Senate. The bill calls for an end to the moratorium in Illinois that prevents any nuclear power generation facilities from being built here.

Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, represents the 40th District of the Illinois State Senate. The district includes all or parts of Kankakee, Will, Grundy and Cook counties. He can be reached by calling 708-756-0882.

