Joe: One of the top movies this past year was “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” You were a witness to events happening on the street in Chicago at that time which formed the basis for the movie. Tell us about it.
Ken: “The police are not here to create disorder, they’re here to preserve disorder.” That is a Mayor Richard J. Daley malapropism (or Freudian slip) regarding anti-Vietnam War protests that devolved into violent riots in Chicago during the 1968 Democratic National Convention. Daley was the undisputed mayor and boss of Chicago from 1956 until he died in office in 1976.
The Chicago Police were at war with the loosely organized “Peace Now” mob consisting mostly of students and young people belonging to numerous groups, including the Yippies and SDS. The most violent engagement between the protesters and police was on Wednesday, Aug. 28, the night of the “Battle of Michigan Avenue.”
My wife (a musician) and I (medical student) were watching the lines being drawn up on our small black-and-white TV in our northside apartment. We decided to ride my motorcycle down to Grant Park to see firsthand what was happening. When we got to the park the action was escalating — we stayed on the east side, out of the main field of action, but we could hear the yelling and the popping tear gas bombs and we could see the white plumes of swirling gas rising in the Michigan Avenue lights. We hung around for 15 minutes but mutually decided not to engage and we turned for home.
That night, Hubert Humphry received the presidential nomination. Eight protest leaders were indicted in March 1969 for inciting a riot and other charges, thus setting the stage for the 2020 documentary film about those events focusing on a reenactment of the trial.
Joe: 1968 was a tumultuous year. Before the Democratic convention, we had the King and Kennedy assassinations. The Democratic Party was divided. The antiwar contingent preferred Sen. Eugene McCarthy over Humphrey.
Living in New York City, I knew a Columbia University graduate, who I will here call Jacob. Jacob billed himself as a writer and poet. He was a disciple of the SDS, a loose band of students and misfits carrying on anti-draft and other activities trying to stop an extremely unpopular war. He was one of the 10,000-plus anti-war demonstrators that showed up in Chicago. This gathering was to be a Festival of Life constituting people, the likes of which in sheer number would be the largest assemblage since the gathering at Times Square at the end of World War II.
Organizers of the demonstration had planned a peaceful demonstration. As you note, it did not turn out that way. They were met by Mayor Daley’s law-and-order crew of 12,000 baton-wielding Chicago police officers. Eight men — Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden, David Dellinger, Rennie Davis, John Froines, Lee Weiner and Bobby Seale — after the riots were accused by the Justice Department (under Nixon) in 1969 of criminal conspiracy and crossing state lines to incite a riot.
To understand the criminal cases, timelines are important. Nixon won the presidency in November 1968 and took office in 1969. With Nixon in office, an ill wind blew for those who opposed the war. A book, “The Sixties: Years of Hope, Days of Rage,” by Todd Gitlin, a Columbia University professor discusses this. Under AG John Mitchell, the government aggressively pursued the defendants. “Nixon was throwing down a marker in order to intimidate the anti-war movement.” Had Humphrey won, it is likely that the eight would not have been indicted.
The trial did not commence until Sept. 24, 1969. One of the more disquieting courtroom scenes in the movie involves defendant Bobby Seale, one of the founders of the Black Panther Party. He was gagged and chained to his chair for disobeying one of Judge Julius Hoffman’s contempt citations. Seale contended he was without counsel. He also felt he was wrongly accused. He had a good point. He was only in Chicago for four hours the weekend of the riots and was there to fill in as a speaker. He did make a speech. It can be viewed online. Seale’s case was finally severed from the others and the Chicago 8 became the Chicago 7.
Do you see any parallels to 1968 anti-war protests and the events in the USA during the summer of 2020?
Ken: In many aspects, the nationwide riots that followed the April 4 Martin Luther King assassination in 1968 and the BLM protest riots of 2020 were more similar in motivation, property destruction, and looting and burning. In Chicago 1968, between April 4 and April 7 when order was restored, there were 11 dead, 500 injured and 2,150 arrested. Over 200 buildings were destroyed or damaged. I had a clinic at Loyola in Maywood one of those mornings, and as we drove west on the Ike, most of the other vehicles were National Guard, including Jeeps with mounted machine guns. We could see heavy smoke rising from Madison Street a couple of blocks north.
Joe: The Chicago 7 trial ended with all seven defendants being acquitted of conspiracy charges. Five of them, however, were convicted of crossing state lines with the intent to riot. The seven defendants and their lawyers also received prison sentences for contempt citations imposed by Judge Hoffman. On appeal, all charges were reversed. Instead of a retrial, the cases were dropped by the Justice Department.
As for Bobby Seale, following the trial, he moved on with his life and did well. He was described by the Chicago Tribune two decades later as “a dedicated community organizer, a champion of human equality, an outspoken foe of apartheid and a protector of the environment.” He even authored a cookbook titled “Barbeque’n with Bobby.” If they were not so lengthy, I would insert here his recipes for barbecue sauce and a marinade basting material which are outstanding.
Ken: There is another film, a low-budget indie, that that was made by superimposing the plot and characters into the real Chicago anti-war riots. Now a cult film, “Medium Cool” can be found on YouTube.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.