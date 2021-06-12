I thought that after the national election of 2020 ousted by a thin margin Donald Trump and put Joe Biden in the White House, Trump would just drop out of the news.
Wrong.
He is still a strong conservative presence with a sizable following, and also, after four years in office while under virtually nonstop fruitless investigation by Congress and the FBI, he is still in the prosecutorial bull’s-eye. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance has empaneled a grand jury to examine testimony that possibly will bring a criminal indictment based on Trump’s business dealings prior to being elected.
Vance has successfully subpoenaed financial and tax documents from business activities preceding the election of 2016. We have more than once heard the quip that a seasoned prosecutor could use the grand jury to indict a ham sandwich if he put his mind to it. All he would have to do would be to squeeze testimony from the associates of the target, under threat of perjury charges.
The Vance subpoenas would go out to lawyers and accountants and project managers and quite a few Trump family members. TV show “Apprentice” first season (2004) winner William Rancic, appointed by Trump as project manager of Trump Tower in Chicago, is going to be on that list. Cy Vance is looking for evidence of criminal tax evasion, bank or insurance fraud, or dirty, under-the-table deals committed in the course of Trump’s complex, world-wide business.
Throw enough stuff at the wall, something is bound to stick. Trump calls the probe a “continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American History.” It sort of looks like Vance is motivated more by politics and personal vendetta more than justice.
We have heard from Trump former sleazy consiglieri, Michael Cohen, that when Trump gives orders to his closest business associates, it’s often with a nod or “thumbs up.” Nothing for the record. Cohen has accused Trump of following the modus operandi of a mob boss — which might be true. But after all the stuff in the press about Cohen, any testimony given by Michael Cohen will have about as much credence in a courtroom as if from my talking pet parrot.
It is the usual business model for big-time real estate development companies, including the Trump outfit, to be a conglomeration of projects, each having its own liability limiting corporate structure. The Trump organization is made up by some 500 global business entities, and if five or six of them have gone into court supervised bankruptcy, then — no big deal; Trump has not ever filed for personal bankruptcy, and contrary to rumors, he is not broke.
Each independent project is capitalized separately and files required documents to the IRS and other government agencies. The total number of documents must run to millions of pages, enough to fill a boxcar and maybe a train load of boxcars. One would assume that the tax documents have already been thoroughly reviewed and passed on by the IRS. The Trump International Hotel and Tower project in Chicago, for example, is valued at $1.2 billion, and Trump’s stake is $112 million.
My wife and I were close friends with a couple who bought a future suite for about a million dollars before construction began. Trump may have been reluctant to release his tax documents for whatever reason, but I would bet that he has always employed a crack team of accountants to compose clean returns for his personal and core Trump Corp. filings.
Lastly, I’m pretty sure Donald J. Trump ain’t going down without a helluva fight. It will be interesting to watch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.