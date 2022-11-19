Ron JacksonLocal columnist

It took a while, but we have finally learned the results of the past election. The process worked. America won. By the slimmest of margins, we now have a shared control of Congress. We can only hope this means more negotiation and confrontation. I said, hope.

The almost crippling political divisiveness we have experienced since the 2020 election seems to be waning. Like the pandemic that had us questioning our survival, after a very similar duration, we might be on our way back for at least two years. I held no expectations of this election. But I am grateful for the outcome. There were respectful and gracious losers. Conspicuously absent was the deluge of conspiracy theorists and voter fraud claims. That is a big win in itself.

