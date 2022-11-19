...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds to 35 kt and significant
waves to 6 ft occasionally to 8 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, west winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 5
ft expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 9 PM CST this evening. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 3 AM CST
Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
It took a while, but we have finally learned the results of the past election. The process worked. America won. By the slimmest of margins, we now have a shared control of Congress. We can only hope this means more negotiation and confrontation. I said, hope.
The almost crippling political divisiveness we have experienced since the 2020 election seems to be waning. Like the pandemic that had us questioning our survival, after a very similar duration, we might be on our way back for at least two years. I held no expectations of this election. But I am grateful for the outcome. There were respectful and gracious losers. Conspicuously absent was the deluge of conspiracy theorists and voter fraud claims. That is a big win in itself.
Now we are at the mercy of the agenda of each party. Will they serve the country or party interests? I am reluctant to believe that either party learned anything from this election. It was not an overwhelming victory as both parties may have predicted. The results may indicate that the majority of voting America is tired of the political postering and voted to return to a balance of power.
We just want a representative body to actually represent for the next two years. And to work on the most important issues that affect the majority of the people. Just two measly years.
Then we get to do it all over again and then some, with it being a presidential election. Which I wish was impossible to avoid thinking about for a bit. Two years to a retirement may seem like a lifetime, but two years in politics is a nice walk in the park. We won’t have long to enjoy this election before we have to choose a president, another third of the Senate and all of the House of Representatives. What’s a voter to do?
We can become complacent until the first campaign flyer arrives, the next flood of TV commercials air or the next request for campaign donations. Or we can remain vigilant in our expectations of our public servants.
Is it too much to ask of both parties to put forth better candidates? To give us choices between two diplomats and not between the lesser of two evils? Candidates who rise above their party’s standards? Am I asking for too much?
Then again, I could be completely overly optimistic. A victory is a victory. The Republican Party regained control of the House and the Democrat Party held on to the Senate. Separate but equal powers that can be abused. This two-year pivotal juncture could reconcile us or further divide us. Knowing that voters have short memories, any illusion for a more perfect union could be squashed upon the transfer of power.
If we are to believe post-election research, younger voter turnout was the second best in the past 30 years. Almost a third of voters were under age 30. This bodes well for the country’s future. How they voted is only relevant to the political parties who must curtail their agendas and strategies.
If this election reaffirmed anything, it is that votes do matter. Every one of them. It would not take a week after the election to count them all if they all didn’t matter. The American people did their part. It is now up to the chosen to choose to fulfill their oath to the people.
Just gauging by the lack of post-election uncivility compared to two years ago, we won this election.
