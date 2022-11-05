Tuesday is coming. While it is just another day, Election Day 2022 has been proclaimed by some as the most important election in our history. That is like saying the next breath you take is the most important one in your history. So, there is some validity to the claim.

Thanks to the privilege to vote early, I am done with the process. I got my “I Voted” sticker weeks ago. Long before the big influencers started making appearances. It took me less than two minutes to exercise my right. And zero time spent on concern about the outcome.

Yes, I have heard about what is at stake with this election. But at stake for whom? Is the outcome actually going to change the average citizen’s daily pursuit of happiness? Is democracy really at stake? Does the correction of the current global economic instability really depend upon the results of this election? Does the status of women in our society hinge on the outcome of Tuesday’s pitiful participation? Some would say yes to all. I say nothing that really matters to 99 percent of the population will change as a result.

Ron Jackson can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com

Recommended for you