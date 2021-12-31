As we begin our third year of the pandemic period, I wish you health, happiness and contentment. And certainly, I wish success to everyone who set personal goals.
Last year seems like a blur. However, two major events of 2021 stand out. Vividly I recall the beginning of the year with the Jan. 6 domestic terrorist attack on our democracy and our futile response to squelch it. And of course, the end of the year with December’s four-state tornado outbreak that demonstrated our collective ability to respond immediately and effectively to our fellow citizens.
We can expect more wrath from Mother Nature this year and should remain vigilant in our preparation to respond to it. We should not expect or accept another violent uprising against our governmental process. But, should it happen, there should be nothing less than a swift, immediate, forceful deadly response to any and all enemies of our state.
There should not be any more community service like consequences for anyone who would attempt to disrupt our civil, constitutional and orderly process. The three-hour hostage of our domestic tranquility must never be allowed to repeat.
Hopefully, with that behind us until the result of the committee investigation is completed, this Jan. 6 will be noted for being just another unseasonably warm day. And we can continue to learn how to live with the unrelenting pandemic, the current economic uncertainty and the upcoming election season.
On a most positive note, 2021 ended and 2022 began with a unique distinction. For the current generation of zero to 20 year-old Americans, this was the first Christmas and New Year’s Day in their lives that we are not fully engaged in a war. It would be a very good year if no American lives are sacrificed in battle.
Personally, I have no outlandish, unachievable goals. The bad habits I have are more like trusted, dependable friends than any detriment. So, I’m going to keep them. No need to try and be kinder. If you need to try to be kind, it’s best to just avoid others and be miserable by yourself.
Same with respect. It is not something you have to try to do. It should be as natural as walking as opposed to brushing your teeth which is optional.
Health wise, I have just two wishes. I hope to keep walking. After all, I can avoid all the uneven sidewalks in every ward even in the dark. I just need spring to come as early as possible.
Secondly, I hope this four-month-old case of “old man shoulder” runs its course. You never realize how much you use a part of your body until it’s taken from you. If we ever get any measurable snow, it might be a different challenge this year.
Other than that, I’m as good as can be. I have no diet, solid or liquid, restrictions. I don’t do pharmaceuticals or recreational drugs. Never smoked. My sense of smell is good. My hearing is as selective as it has ever been. And my vision hasn’t changed.
I’m pretty content. I have an awesome ever-growing circle of great people to associate with. I take great pride in knowing that I am the weakest intelligent link. I will continue to appreciate the sound of birds singing and children screaming and laughing.
Again, I wish each of you the success in finding whatever you are looking for this year. I hope you can appreciate what you have while you work to achieve what you want. Take care of yourself and anyone else you can and we will get through this pandemic year just as we have the previous two.
The very best to your mental, physical and emotional health this year.
