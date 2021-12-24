Unlike a year ago, it looks like we will be fortunate to have a Christmas that resembles normalcy. Even with the absence of a white Christmas, this year feels better. And despite the effect of the pandemic and its hosts of variants, the notion of what is tradition is selective.
While the reason for the season remains constant, how we celebrate seems to change as about as often as our palates. While the day is commemorative of the foundation of faith and family, how we celebrate it, or do not celebrate, evolves.
Some who have always enjoyed this holiday the most have shared that it doesn’t feel the same anymore. Understandably, nothing stays the same. As we go from giving our all to sustain good behavior in anticipation of Santa’s arrival to becoming Santa, our perceptions and realizations mount.
Even for some who may have never considered this holiday a favorite because the realities never matched the idealism, the absence of the expected can be daunting. Some things are supposed to remain certain. Public kindness real or imagined is expected. Shopping, affordable or budget-busting is supposed to be planned. And people are supposed to be tolerated. Of course, those are all adult expectations.
I have ridden the Christmas holiday spirit roller coaster for decades. Once a favorite, it became a day on the calendar that was one week away from a new year. Then it became a time to enjoy watching others who enjoy the Christmas season revel in it, especially children. Getting out of the way of people who love Christmas was often the best gift I could offer. Playing Santa didn’t fit, although, at times, the suit may have.
But this year it’s different for me, too. I am believing in Santa again. Disingenuously, it is because I actually want Santa to bring me something that only he can. I am not saying I deserve it based on this past year’s behavior, nor can I promise it will influence my future behavior. But I did put up a tree this year and helped decorate it. Even spent some considerable time searching for a unique gift for someone.
However, selfishly, what I want for myself is a one-time, one-of-a-kind and priceless unwrapped gift. It can’t be regifted or swapped with anyone else. What I really want is the best for someone else.
There is a young man whom I have known his entire life. He has been blessed with the greatest of potential and health and love and support. But because of events beyond his control, that potential could be fully realized or lost completely. At an age when simple decisions can also be most complex, no one else can make the choice of which fork he should take in the road he now stands.
So, Santa, if you’re on your way here, please bring me evidence of that right choice. I just want to hear from him that he knows what he should do and will do.
Like Fred the lawyer in the movie “Miracle on 34th Street” who works the miracle and proves that Kris Kringle, the crazy old store Santa really is Santa Claus, the miracle I have been trying to perform cannot be completed alone. I am now believing Santa is real, and I am waiting for a miracle.
Bigger miracles have happened. What certified Kris Kringle as Santa was the dumping of letters addressed to Santa delivered to the courthouse by the United States Post Office.
It’s too late to snail mail Santa on my behalf, but I’m sure he’s tech-savvy and will receive every text. Just a text or tweet asking for my miracle will be greatly appreciated.
Thanks in advance. Merry Christmas to everyone who believes.
