Did a standing member of Congress publicly diagnose a fellow elected member’s mental illness? Indeed, he did.

Mitt Romney, the junior senator from Utah was seen scolding George Santos, the vexed freshman representative from New York. When asked what was said during the brief confrontation at the conclusion of the State of the Union address, Sen. Romney did not bite his tongue, saying, “I don’t know the exact words I said. He shouldn’t have been there. Look. He’s a sick puppy.”

When pressed further, Romney added, “I don’t think he ought to be in Congress, and he certainly shouldn’t be in the aisle trying to shake the hand of the president of the United States and dignitaries coming in. It’s an embarrassment.”

Ron Jackson can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com

