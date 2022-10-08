Put the cameras down and do something. That is typically a public reaction when video of crime, especially violent physical crime is made public. Too often we criticize witnesses to violent physical crime for not getting involved. Guilty as charged. But, things are a changin’.

With the incessant, almost epidemic violence, it is bringing about a paradigm shift. Looking into a camera to get evidence is better than looking away and it is much safer than risking personal harm. Of course, there are circumstances when human instinct prevails and involvement, even at risk of personal harm, is never a consideration. But, sometimes, you just gotta know when to say, no. Even if it’s your job.

Terry Arnold is dead. He suffered a fatal heart attack after intervening in a fight between two Georgia high school students. Capt. Arnold, a 26-year police veteran was serving as a supervisor and director of his county’s sheriff’s office School Resource Officer Division. Arnold, nicknamed Turtle and described as beloved, was also a father of four daughters and a grandfather of 10.

