Put the cameras down and do something. That is typically a public reaction when video of crime, especially violent physical crime is made public. Too often we criticize witnesses to violent physical crime for not getting involved. Guilty as charged. But, things are a changin’.
With the incessant, almost epidemic violence, it is bringing about a paradigm shift. Looking into a camera to get evidence is better than looking away and it is much safer than risking personal harm. Of course, there are circumstances when human instinct prevails and involvement, even at risk of personal harm, is never a consideration. But, sometimes, you just gotta know when to say, no. Even if it’s your job.
Terry Arnold is dead. He suffered a fatal heart attack after intervening in a fight between two Georgia high school students. Capt. Arnold, a 26-year police veteran was serving as a supervisor and director of his county’s sheriff’s office School Resource Officer Division. Arnold, nicknamed Turtle and described as beloved, was also a father of four daughters and a grandfather of 10.
As part of his job, he was entrusted with keeping order in the high school. Not knowing the policy of which he was subjected, he can’t be faulted for taking direct physical action. Had he taken a hands-off approach and let the combatants wear each other out, he certainly would have suffered the wrath of his community for not doing enough. Instead, he suffered a heart attack and died.
His death happened earlier this week. The blame game has already begun. Some are faulting the students. Others are placing the blame of the officer’s health. Even if the officer was a very spry, 22-year-old rookie physical specimen, there is risk of career-ending injury, a lawsuit or death when getting involved in a physical altercation. The choice to risk dying by getting between two people who made a choice to use violence is a personal one.
What are the potential consequences in an incident like this? Who can be faulted for his death? Can the students be held responsible to some degree? If a getaway driver in a bank robbery that results in a death can be held liable for that death, why not these students? Of course, in today’s “too soft” society, we wouldn’t dare hold them responsible. On the flip side, the heart attack and involvement in breaking up the altercation could be coincidence.
In the good old days, witnesses, adults in particular, were expected to get involved and restore order and reduce potential harm to all. But things have changed. Too many times, as in the case of SRO Arnold, the Good Samaritan suffers the worst. While the primary combatants walk away harm free and without consequence. I’m leaning. More and more I can see the value of standing at a safe distance and yelling for common sense to prevail while video recording.
Again, there will be exceptions. To protect a child or an elderly or disabled person, mere observation is not the right response. But to intervene between two or more young, healthy knuckleheads who have not learned to resolve issues before turning to physical aggression, I’ll just sit back and capture video and enjoy the show. Let ‘em wear each other out as long as it is a fair encounter.
To get involved or to be a witness to a violent incident is personal. It is not a moral or character issue. And it can’t be legislated. When and how to insert yourself into a physical act of violence is a self-preservation decision. Even if you’re paid to do it. Record it and let society sort it out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.