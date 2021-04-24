The national spectacle is over. A Minnesota cop was found guilty on three counts in the death of an unarmed handcuffed man. George Floyd the victim and Derek Chauvin the policeman have become household names during the past 12 months. The trial ended with a conviction. Future riots were avoided. Public rejoicing began.
I did not watch the trial and I found no reason to celebrate the outcome of it. One man is dead. One man is in jail. Just as the system is supposed to work.
Meanwhile, a 7-year-old girl was fatally gunned down while in the drive-thru lane of a Chicago area McDonald’s. It was a deliberate act of violence. Two men emerged from a parked vehicle and fired 50 shots into the victim’s vehicle. The child was shot six times and her father was shot once. To date, there have been no riots, no looting, no disruption of commerce and no constant national coverage. The typical group of media hounds associated with such heinous crimes was conspicuously absent.
Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson and America’s latest civil rights go-to, attorney Benjamin Crump were all in Minnesota awaiting the outcome of the Floyd-Chauvin case. Apparently, the gruesome death of a Chicago 7 year-old did not include the necessary element of racism which attracts race-baiters.
Jaslyn Adams’ young life did not matter. At least it did not matter enough to garner the national and even international attention the Floyd death generated. Although no arrests have been made in the McDonald’s drive-thru murder and no video has emerged, we can safely assume the lack of national attention and outrage is due to the absence of a racial element. The murderers are obviously not white and not law enforcement. To become a national story, any violent death of a black citizen must be at the hands of a white person or a cop. Poor Jaslyn Adams’ death did not pass muster because it did not fit the Black Lives Matter narrative.
On the very afternoon the Floyd-Chauvin verdict was to be announced, another BLM narrative-fitting death occurred. A 16-year-old knife-wielding black female was shot and killed by a Columbus, Ohio, police officer. The cop responded to a call for help and arrived to find a girl with a knife attempting to stab two other girls. To prevent one girl from becoming a victim, the cop shot the knife holder four times.
Ma’Khia Bryant died. Her two potential victims survived. Without any definitive, conclusive evidence, protests quickly followed. Police bodycam capturing the officer’s action was quickly made public.
The officer’s quick action was immediately scrutinized. What has been completely ignored is that there were several people, including adults witnessing the life-threatening behavior before the police arrived. None of them can be seen trying to stop the violence. Not one person picked up a stick, a baseball bat, a garbage can or any other use of force to stop the knife attack. Black people can stand around watching black people kill black people. But police cannot stand around watching one cop commit a crime upon a black person.
The violence could have been stopped before the call was made to police. Bryant’s death could have been prevented. But her life didn’t matter to the group of negligent bystanders until it was taken by the quick-thinking, life-saving actions of the police officer.
A guilty verdict does not warrant rejoicing. Answers do. Why does the black lives of George Floyd and the life of 16-year-old Ma’ Khia Bryant matter but the life of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams does not?
Why has there been no rioting and looting in Chicago demanding justice? Why has the president and vice president not called the family of the 7-year-old with promises of change? Why is no one calling for the end of systemic violence against innocent black children at the hands of black murderers? Why don’t all black lives matter to black America and the Black Lives Matter movement?
As long as there are innocent lives being taken, there is nothing to rejoice.
