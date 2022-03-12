Fads come and go. Real concern is consistent.
It wasn’t too long ago that citizens all across the country were marching. Sparked by the death of a Minnesota man at the knee of a police officer, protesters extolled the value of life. To prove their point, they sometimes resorted to disruption and destruction. Lives mattered. Order and property did not.
The fad even reached our area. In summer 2020, hundreds of “No Justice. No Peace,” proponents gathered and marched through our community. They spent hours calling for justice for a man none of the protesters knew or lived near or worked with or went to school with or played baseball with. They just wanted justice. Or maybe just to yell.
Two years after that protest a 15-year-old Kankakee kid was murdered. It happened on a July 2021 afternoon. That kid grew up here. He went to school here. He played basketball and football here. Eight months later, there has been not one “Lives Matter” protest. Seven months after that murder, another 15-year-old Kankakee kid was murdered. One month after his murder, there has been not one “Lives Matter” protest.
The boisterous sounds of the 2020 march for George Floyd of Minneapolis are conspicuously absent and eerily silent now. We were told to remember his name. Yet we have not heard or seen the outcry for the senseless murders of Davarion “Rusty” Jones and Termaine Wilson. Shouldn’t “Lives Matter” advocates be demanding justice? Should we not say their names? Did their lives not matter?
No one is marching or walking 50 miles to bring attention to these killings. Not around the county, not around the courthouse, not around the block, and certainly not to the police station. Hopefully that is about to change. Not due any credit to those who claim lives matter but to the City of Kankakee Mayor’s Office and the Kankakee Police Department.
Thanks to a joint effort by Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis and Police Chief Robin Passwater, a reward was established last week to get information to help solve those two particular murders because those two lives do matter. The $10,000 reward was announced March 4.
In case you missed the announcement of the Jones/Wilson murders reward, it states in part, “The Kankakee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for the above-described murders. As those persons responsible for these crimes represent an ongoing threat to the safety of our community. Therefore, the City of Kankakee has issued a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification and apprehension for the person(s) responsible for the murder of each of the individuals. If you have information or know of someone who may have information please call: The Kankakee Police Department Detective Bureau at 815-933-0426.” The full announcement can be found on the KPD Facebook page.
Money talks. Hopefully, it will get someone to talk. However, more money might be required to entice someone to speak up. Should that be necessary, additional funding is incumbent upon the community that believes lives matter. The $10,000 should be seed money.
We have seen marches around this community for George Floyd and witnessed outrage at a Kankakee School District 111 Board of Education meeting to get unread books put back on the shelves. We surely can march to the Kankakee police station or the mayor’s office and contribute to the reward fund or provide information about the crimes. That is if lives really matter.
We have local equal justice advocacy groups. What we need are equal efforts from them of more than just speaking loudly and publicly on behalf of.
If we don’t put an end to the trend of senseless and ignored murders of our youth, who is going to read those books that were demanded to be put back on the shelves?
