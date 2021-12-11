Once upon a time, not too long ago, a young American in his or her late teens could begin taking a more mature interest in the interworking of government. Around the time in their growth it becomes necessary to go beyond the simplistic understanding of how an idea becomes a bill and then becomes a law.
Once upon a time, it was impossible to ignore how those democratically elected to represent our best interest, conducted themselves, particularly in public. Back then, the mostly men and a few women all seemed to take their respective positions of stewardship seriously. President, vice president, senator and representative — all took oath to uphold the honor and responsibility associated with their titles. And the citizenry would extend the respect that the positions commanded.
We learned that with those titles came power. A power given with the sole purpose for the benefit and orderly advancement of our society. Those young wide eyes could not avoid the dignity displayed by elected members of government. Political affiliations were not clearly recognizable. It would take further learning to comprehend the subtle differences between the two major political parties. The only time political affiliation may have mattered was during campaigning time. Or during their public introductions.
Yes, we knew there were two ideological sides. But the personal decorum and integrity and character of the stakeholders were indistinguishable. Although they may have sat on different sides of the aisle with different agendas and ideas how to accomplish tasks at hand, they had a common objective. We elected public servants who could distinguish between partisanship and patriotism.
Yes, there was a time when some members would exert their independence and leadership for the good of all. Some would step out of the party line and even cross the aisle to ensure the orderly and civil process remained in line to achieve the best outcome for the greatest number.
The late Sen. Robert Joseph Dole was one such steward. Sen. Dole died this week at the age of 98. He served 35 years in congress, eight years in the House of Representatives and 27 years in the Senate. He was elected to office to represent the state of Kansas. But he served this country with honor and dignity. He held state and municipal offices in Kansas before being elected to serve federally. Before entering into legal and political service, Bob Dole served six years in the United States Army.
He was Sen. Bob Dole when I first became interested in or at least paid some attention to how elected folks of distinction conducted themselves. It was his respectful demeanor and confidence that made an impression, his political affiliation or ideology irrelevant to me. He sounded like an American when he spoke. Sen. Dole left office in 1996. It seems as if his style of leadership and character have become less and less an expectation for those in public office.
Yes, there were others whose dignified service was the norm. Senators like Jack Kemp of New York, Howard Baker of Tennessee, Tom Harkin of Iowa, Paul Simon of Illinois, Alan Cranston of California, and Bob Kerrey of Nebraska quickly and easily come to mind. The type of men who never would have stood for, condoned, or been complicit in any way the conduct we have become accustomed to. Nor would such an unfathomable incident like this year’s insurrection been possible during the tenure of those leaders.
Character is no longer a prerequisite for public service. We don’t seek candidates who have achieved high standards of dignity. People with a proven history of integrity, the ability to respectfully engage in civil dialogue, vision, ethics and objectivity don’t make good candidates.
As good and decent a man and servant Sen. Bob Dole was, he couldn’t get elected today. He would lose to any loudmouth, pompous, self-serving jerk who could raise a few dollars. As an example, we need look no further than the case of Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a reminder in leadership, courage, integrity, and service to the whole country of a young Bob Dole. He, too, cannot be elected in today’s political climate.
It’s even sadder that, if Jesus Christ was a citizen of the United States, he couldn’t get elected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.