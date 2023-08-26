What’s a community to do? Gunfire is reported, police investigate, city asks for public’s help, people on social media make jokes and locals fault authority and blame guns. Then repeat.
That seems to be the cycle when it comes to gun violence. What is missing from this cycle is arrests made, subjects convicted, sentenced and sent away for a very long time.
It is too easy to cast blame on those who have nothing to do with the crime. It is easier to condemn an entire community for the acts of a few. It is easiest to say nothing.
The proliferation of gun violence in our community did not start recently. It has been building for years as has the efforts to remedy it.
The most obvious and popular non-productive approach has been to politicize it. No political candidate can fulfill a campaign promise to stop gun violence. Public safety entails more than just taking the guns off the streets and preventing shots and fatalities. It serves no purpose to attempt to hold an elected official solely responsible to curtail a community’s criminal activity.
However strategic and fervent the government effort may be, it can be limited by the support of the community. Especially in areas where gun violence is prevalent.
Casting aspersions on an entire city, especially from the safe and distant confines from behind the keyboard is futile at best. But that seems to be the easiest and most popular nonaffected public response to gun violence. Five, 10 or hundreds of miles away can seem as safe as a nuclear bunker and provide a secure vantage point to dispense ridicule and humor. Distance only provides safe fodder and humor at the expense of those living in or near the incidents of the violence.
I get the dilemma of some citizen’s reluctance to speak up. They are in a no-win situation. They can speak up and risk retaliation. Or they can stay silent and watch the crime continue and escalate. Who is going to protect the law-abiding residents if they publicly speak up?
Why would they risk their own safety and security and peace at the very slim chance that the those responsible for the criminal behavior will be held accountable? The risk-reward ratio doesn’t favor them.
I live in or at least walk through the areas where most of our gunfire regularly happens. I don’t consider it as an unsafe community or live in fear. But I do see the long-range effects of it. Especially if we don’t get a handle on it. Even if there are no fatalities, the proliferation of gun violence or crime in general devalues the community and property.
For those who may wish to move away, they may have to take a financial loss to gain personal security. What reduces the value of property more than crime?
To those living with the almost daily gunfire and those working to remedy it, you don’t deserve the mockery and sarcasm enjoyed at your expense.
To those who find it necessary to make fun of any part of society dealing with life-threatening crime, I hope your safe havens never have to experience rampant gun violence.
To those committing the gun violence, I only wish there were laws in place that could be enforced that would remove you from society for a very long time or worse.
I can only hope and wish and pray. I realize that is not the answer.
I am sure the solution is out there.
We may just have to wait for the social media experts to give it to us.