Shooting
The Daily Journal/File

What’s a community to do? Gunfire is reported, police investigate, city asks for public’s help, people on social media make jokes and locals fault authority and blame guns. Then repeat.

That seems to be the cycle when it comes to gun violence. What is missing from this cycle is arrests made, subjects convicted, sentenced and sent away for a very long time.

It is too easy to cast blame on those who have nothing to do with the crime. It is easier to condemn an entire community for the acts of a few. It is easiest to say nothing.

Ron Jackson can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com

