Donald Rumsfeld, former secretary of defense under two presidents, once said, “Reports that say something hasn’t happened are always interesting to me, because as we know, there are known knowns; there are things we know we know. We also know there are known unknowns; that is to say we know there are some things we do not know.”
Now it makes sense. Well, kinda.
Thursday morning Brittney Griner was freed from Russian prison. That’s a known known. The professional basketball player was convicted of a drug violation while in Russia and was sentenced to prison. After 10 months, her freedom has been secured by our government. The United States swapped a Russian arms dealer for her release.
Another known known is that Victor Bout, a former military officer, was serving a 25-year sentence in our country after he was convicted of conspiring to kill Americans and for exporting weapons and supporting a terrorist organization. He was a really bad guy to us and very important to Russia. A major illicit arms dealer, he was just as important to his country as a professional athlete is to our country. Ponder that.
Now that Griner is free, there are a few puzzling unknown knowns. Her value to us was considered equal to that of a very dangerous enemy. Who solved that equation? What further contribution to our welfare will she contribute that will match the value that Bout will undoubtedly provide his country and terrorist organizations? Another unknown known is how her freedom was given priority over that of another American sitting in a Russian prison.
Former U.S. Marine and U.S., British and Irish citizen, Paul Whelan sits in a Russian prison serving a 16-year sentence after a 2018 arrest and a 2020 conviction for espionage. Another known unknown is that a person who served in our military doesn’t carry the same political bargaining chip as a professional athlete. It would be better if we didn’t know how low we value military service.
At the risk of sounding cavalier, I was not overwhelmed with joy at the news of Griner’s release. Yes, it is good that she is getting a second chance. But her imprisonment was not a top-100 national concern. She was a political pawn who we traded for a bishop. She was serving time in a reported hard-labor prison. Which is what prison is expected to be instead of the faux rehab detention centers we have. She was not being physically tortured. She merely had to do her time for doing something stupid. She was a basketball star, not a star American citizen.
The United States engaging in prisoner swapping with Russia is not new. We swapped an American spy plane pilot for a Russian spy 60 years ago. Ten Russian agents were swapped for four other West-friendly Russians just over a decade ago. More recently, a former U.S. Marine was freed from Russian captivity in exchange for a Russian serving a 20-year drug trafficking sentence here.
In those cases, we secured freedom for those who had risked their lives in service to our country. It was value for value. Beyond entertainment, what value did Griner contribute to justify giving up a very dangerous enemy?
President Joe Biden has promised to keep working for the release of Paul Whelan. Whether he will do what he says is a known unknown. If we are willing to give up an arms dealer for an athlete, what else do we have of value to Russia to secure the freedom of a military veteran?
A definitive known known is that sometimes it’s better to be treated like a mushroom, fed with stuff and kept in the dark.
