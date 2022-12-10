US Russia Griner

 Russia has freed WNBA star Brittney Griner in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

 AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File

Donald Rumsfeld, former secretary of defense under two presidents, once said, “Reports that say something hasn’t happened are always interesting to me, because as we know, there are known knowns; there are things we know we know. We also know there are known unknowns; that is to say we know there are some things we do not know.”

Now it makes sense. Well, kinda.

Thursday morning Brittney Griner was freed from Russian prison. That’s a known known. The professional basketball player was convicted of a drug violation while in Russia and was sentenced to prison. After 10 months, her freedom has been secured by our government. The United States swapped a Russian arms dealer for her release.

