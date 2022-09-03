Why do we continue to celebrate Labor Day? The original intent of the holiday is long gone. Labor Day doesn’t exist anymore to honor the accomplishments of workers and organized labor that established so many of our “good” work standards, production standards, benefits and laws. Today, Labor Day marks the end of summer vacationing period. It is the last three-day travel weekend until Thanksgiving.

We no longer acknowledge the contributions that Labor Day was established to appreciate. The social and economic achievements of workers that Labor Day was designed to remind us of no longer exist on a national scale. Achievement, productivity and growth are undeniably greater but it is being accomplished by fewer workers.

The titans of our labor renaissance had memorable names like Rockefeller, Vanderbilt, Carnegie, Dupont, Morgan, Ford. While not necessarily saints in their pursuit of progress and wealth, their forethought did provide opportunity for a greater number of people to work but also the necessity for organized labor. While often adversarial, profit-driven ownership and worker unions were able to coexist to propel our economy and the living conditions of many citizens.

