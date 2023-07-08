The Supreme Court has struck down a racist policy by declaring it unconstitutional. After declaring in 1978 that using race as a factor in workplace and educational opportunities was indeed constitutional, the current court has reversed that ruling. Well duh, what took so long?
Affirmative action, a five-decade old well-meaning but unfair and oppressive policy was established and justified by a Supreme Court ruling that the use of race as one factor in choosing qualified candidates in school admissions and some workplaces was legally acceptable. The argued objective of affirmative action was to increase the opportunities for underrepresented populations, primarily minorities and women in selected sectors of society.
Ironically, affirmative action, a race-conscious policy, which was designed to achieve nondiscrimination in the workplace and college admissions was enacted roughly 15 years after the Civil Rights Act legislation that clearly outlawed discrimination based on race, religion, gender. Sort of a you can’t discriminate based on race until you can. And two wrongs can make a right school of thought. The Civil Rights Act was to usher in equal and fair opportunity for all citizens. It was never intended to be a guarantee which is how affirmative action policies functioned.
What the recent ruling determined is that elite public and private universities must find other means than race to achieve a representative census of students. To ensure diversity in its student body, colleges must rework their admission policies. No longer are they allowed to take into account an academic applicant’s race. Athletic applications won’t be affected. The underrepresented white student athletes on college football fields and basketball courts will see no change based on this ruling.
The arguments against elimination of affirmative action include that using other recruitment measures will result in a drop in minority students on college campuses. If race was the deciding factor for acceptance, that person should not be on a college campus because that factor alone discriminated against another qualified applicant who had no choice in deciding their race. Wrong is wrong. The Supreme Court has decided that if race-based hiring and admissions standards were wrong in 1963, it is wrong in 2023.
The pendulum of justice swings slowly. So slowly, it is often ignored. Now that we are back to truly equal opportunity for all college aspirants, let the protests begin. In the words of a 6-year-old to a grieving family who suggested praying for a deceased elder, “It’s too late.” The time to air displeasure with the Supreme Court is never after an unfavorable decision. The referees of justice are not without implicit personal bias or explicit political bias. In particular, our highest seats of justice are selected and measured almost solely on their political leanings.
The time to take an issue with the Supreme Court is during the presidential campaign. Too much emphasis is put on the age of presidential candidates and little or no regard to the ages of those holding lifetime judicial reign. An 80-year-old president may only serve a four-year term. But he can make a lifetime impact by appointing young justices who could serve for decades.
The correct time to voice opposition to the current court was in November 2016. The winner of that presidential election ultimately seated one-third of the current court which represented one-half of the justices who ruled to abolish affirmative action. If fortunate to maintain good health, those three could serve another three decades when the affirmative action debate could possibly make another run.
We have a relatively young Supreme Court. It could be three elections or more before a change is made. We also have nearly 3,000 four-year colleges and endless opportunity for applicants. There need not be a law that guarantees any applicant acceptance to their choice of “elite” school. That guarantee should be granted by all qualifications other than race, so sayeth the Supreme Court of the United States.