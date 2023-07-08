The Supreme Court has struck down a racist policy by declaring it unconstitutional. After declaring in 1978 that using race as a factor in workplace and educational opportunities was indeed constitutional, the current court has reversed that ruling. Well duh, what took so long?

Affirmative action, a five-decade old well-meaning but unfair and oppressive policy was established and justified by a Supreme Court ruling that the use of race as one factor in choosing qualified candidates in school admissions and some workplaces was legally acceptable. The argued objective of affirmative action was to increase the opportunities for underrepresented populations, primarily minorities and women in selected sectors of society.

Ironically, affirmative action, a race-conscious policy, which was designed to achieve nondiscrimination in the workplace and college admissions was enacted roughly 15 years after the Civil Rights Act legislation that clearly outlawed discrimination based on race, religion, gender. Sort of a you can’t discriminate based on race until you can. And two wrongs can make a right school of thought. The Civil Rights Act was to usher in equal and fair opportunity for all citizens. It was never intended to be a guarantee which is how affirmative action policies functioned.

