...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 4 AM CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
If loose lips can sink ships, then hypocrisy can doom future generations. Society can survive a few sunken ships. But, we can’t keep losing generations due to our ambiguous lessons on propriety.
Just say no. Crime doesn’t pay. No one is above the law. Stop the violence. Love one another. Wonderful theories all. None, however, put into action by the generation espousing them. What’s a kid to do? Who and what can they believe when behavior contrary to what they are advised speaks louder than catchy mottos.
Bad adult behavior is everywhere. More and more without consequence. Within every major institution that we are taught to respect, it’s prevalent. Every branch and level of government, our religious foundations, our education system and especially our sports system, we see the absence of decorum by adults in positions of influence.
Just say no to drugs? Now the once scorned “gateway drug” marijuana is legal. And those convicted of violating the drug law are now being released. Which is an admittance that the war on pot and other petty crimes was a complete injustice and waste of money. Which drugs exactly are our youth to say no to? Is the message no to using it or to selling it? We can’t honestly say no to both. Because we coddle the users and the sellers can too often buy influence.
Crime doesn’t pay, and no one is above the law? Two of the biggest lies since the check is in the mail time-buying era. How can we tell our young people that crime will destroy their lives while passing laws that will allow lawbreakers of even serious crimes to avoid consequence? Or that a mental health defense will work like a charm and feigning remorse will lighten the punishment.
Teaching kids that no one is above the law is a grave disservice. Citing the last line of the Pledge of Allegiance, “…with liberty and justice for all,” has proven to be a flagrant fallacy. Our society operates on a subjective justice system where the best defense is money. To paraphrase a line from a rap song, “Mo money, Mo justice.”
While most honest citizens work to remain above the poverty line, some have achieved a status above the justice line. We could produce a deck of playing cards of individuals who have.
We cry, “Stop the violence.” What violence do we want actually to stop? Only the neighborhood violence? Because certainly, the violence we see on a national level doesn’t merit the scrutiny or consequence of not wearing a seat restraint. Nor do we combat gun violence that is destroying cities across the country or the epidemic school violence with the fervor and expediency that we extend to protecting foreign sovereignties against neighboring bullies.
Love one another. Such a simple command, yet it is impossible to love everyone and sometimes to love oneself. Too many adults can’t even demonstrate how to respect each other. It is more plausible to teach how to give space than it is to love. Yet, we don’t.
We are not at the point where the sky is falling. Our society is not in imminent risk of collapse. Nevertheless, we must equip our future with concrete values, lessons and truths instead of catchy, unrealistic idioms that don’t pan out. Our representative form of rule is a not living up to the standards it was established. Collectively, we are failing.
Realizing a bright, healthy, safe future is exacerbated when you’re having to always look over your shoulder. It seems the real lesson we are teaching our younger generation is “Just don’t get caught.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.