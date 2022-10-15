If loose lips can sink ships, then hypocrisy can doom future generations. Society can survive a few sunken ships. But, we can’t keep losing generations due to our ambiguous lessons on propriety.

Just say no. Crime doesn’t pay. No one is above the law. Stop the violence. Love one another. Wonderful theories all. None, however, put into action by the generation espousing them. What’s a kid to do? Who and what can they believe when behavior contrary to what they are advised speaks louder than catchy mottos.

Bad adult behavior is everywhere. More and more without consequence. Within every major institution that we are taught to respect, it’s prevalent. Every branch and level of government, our religious foundations, our education system and especially our sports system, we see the absence of decorum by adults in positions of influence.

