If you can spell the word, pronounce the word and correctly use the word in a sentence, only then do you own that word. For as long as I can remember, that is the No. 1 rule of building your vocabulary.

Sometimes, you mastered it on the first shot. Other times may have required writing it 30 times. And, like any acquired knowledge, once it is yours, no one can take it from you. But there is always an exception.

Some English words have become culturally explicit. Yes, some words have been arbitrarily annexed for use by select groups of people and thus forbidding others to use it. And we have allowed it to happen. Kinda like when the government forbids some of its citizens from exercising a right or privilege that it enjoys.

Ron Jackson can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com

