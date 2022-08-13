Little-League-Drama Baseball

In this combination of photos from video provided by ESPN, pitcher Kaiden Shelton (29), of Pearland, Texas, throws to batter Isaiah Jarvis, of Tulsa, Okla., when an 0-2 pitch got away from him and slammed into Jarvis' helmet during a Little League Southwest Regional Playoff baseball final, Tuesday in Waco, Texas. Jarvis fell to the ground clutching his head as his concerned coaches ran to his aid. Jarvis walked to the mound and put his arms around Shelton, telling him, “Hey, you're doing great. Let's go.” 

 ESPN via AP

Sometimes you just need a sign. Not a political or protest sing. But a sign that reassures hope for human decency. And especially a sign that there is hope for our younger generations.

We are fed daily news reports of death, divisiveness and dysfunction. Adults acting like kids. Kids killing kids. Stewards acting like sheep. This can’t be the best of who and what we are. Just a sign please, a specific sign to hang hope on to. Something a little more tangible than a big rainbow.

Well, that sign appeared out of nowhere. The recent top trending story of the day was not one of mayhem confirming the continued decline of our society. It was a story, a real story of a lesson on human decency on the highest level. And the teachers were kids.

