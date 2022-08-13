In this combination of photos from video provided by ESPN, pitcher Kaiden Shelton (29), of Pearland, Texas, throws to batter Isaiah Jarvis, of Tulsa, Okla., when an 0-2 pitch got away from him and slammed into Jarvis' helmet during a Little League Southwest Regional Playoff baseball final, Tuesday in Waco, Texas. Jarvis fell to the ground clutching his head as his concerned coaches ran to his aid. Jarvis walked to the mound and put his arms around Shelton, telling him, “Hey, you're doing great. Let's go.”
Sometimes you just need a sign. Not a political or protest sing. But a sign that reassures hope for human decency. And especially a sign that there is hope for our younger generations.
We are fed daily news reports of death, divisiveness and dysfunction. Adults acting like kids. Kids killing kids. Stewards acting like sheep. This can’t be the best of who and what we are. Just a sign please, a specific sign to hang hope on to. Something a little more tangible than a big rainbow.
Well, that sign appeared out of nowhere. The recent top trending story of the day was not one of mayhem confirming the continued decline of our society. It was a story, a real story of a lesson on human decency on the highest level. And the teachers were kids.
My all-time favorite real-life video to watch too much is the one of the old former Marine reestablishing respect and order on a public bus. It has now been knocked down a notch to number two by the actions of a Little League baseball player. It is a sad commentary when we can be so amazed by witnessing the right thing to do.
What have we become when doing the right thing is so foreign it is weird to see? But that is where we are today. Right shouldn’t be rare. But it is.
In a regional Little League World Series tournament in Texas this past week, the world was shown the true spirit of competitiveness. Two teams, one from Texas and the other from Oklahoma, were vying for the chance to advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., every little league player’s dream. A wonderful thing happened.
The Texas pitcher unintentionally hit the Oklahoma batter in the helmet. The batter fell to the ground as the umpire, coaches, players from both teams and family looked on. Fortunately, to the amazement of everyone, the batter was able to shake it off and trot to first base. However, while everyone’s attention was on the batter, no one seemed to observe the reaction of the kid who threw the pitch. Everyone that is except the kid who was just clunked in the head.
After taking his position on base, the Oklahoma kid noticed that the Texas pitcher was distraught. The pitcher was so bothered by what happed, he began to cry. Also bothered by the pitcher’s uneasiness, the player who had been hit in the head left his base and walked to the pitcher’s mound and gave the pitcher a reassuring hug that he was all right and wanted his opponent to be all right.
When asked what he said and why he did it, the Oklahoma player said, “I said, Hey, you’re doing great. Let’s go.” And, why he did it, he said, “If you’re throwing hard and you just hit somebody in the head, it’s got to be a scary thing. So, I just wanted to go over there and make sure he was all right. Make sure he knows that I’m all right. And just encourage him.”
Who does that? Who thinks like that? Kids do. Some kids do.
The adult baseball thing to do, and we see it all the time, would have been for the hit batter to charge the pitcher with intent to do harm, followed by players from both teams resulting in an all-out game-delaying melee.
Instead, what we got was a lesson in human decency. Don’t pull a gun. Don’t make threats. Don’t retaliate in-kind. In the midst of fierce competition, don’t lose sight of compassion.
Pearland, Texas, may have beaten Tulsa, Okla., to advance to the LLWS. But those kids advanced society by their demonstration of what normal human behavior should be.
