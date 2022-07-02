It is time to celebrate the birthday of all birthdays, ours. The United States of America was officially declared a sovereign nation on July 4, 1776. We became us. If you are a citizen of this country, it’s yours to celebrate as you wish.
On that fortunate day 246 years ago, 13 little colonies in solidarity told Great Britain, “I’m grown. I am going to make my own rules. I am going to take care of myself. You’re no longer the boss of me.” And we haven’t looked back. We have grown from those 13 little defiant buddies to 50 united but separate and equal pieces of a unique piece of geography on this planet. Certainly, worthy of commemoration.
It is the independence from any other rule that we celebrate. We became free to make our own rules, make our own mistakes and make necessary corrections. We did not become a perfect union. We are still far from perfection. But we are still free from outside authority.
As it is when young independence seekers leave the confines, control, comfort and care of their parents and strike out on their own, struggle is inevitable. We have struggled to stay united. We have struggled with growing pains. We have the scars to prove it. We are still struggling. But we are still free from outside rule. And that is what we celebrate.
The Fourth of July does not mark the beginning of a great, perfect sovereignty. It acknowledges the start date of a quest for a more perfect collective. A pursuit we are still engaged. Contrary to popular interpretation, July Fourth was never about individual freedoms. The United States of America became free back in 1776. All of its citizens did not. We did not and will not ever become the Utopia States of America.
We celebrate Independence Day for who we are and what we have. And appreciate that we are not anything else or who we could be.
While we may be in a current state of internal divisiveness, we are still united against the rest of the world. We are free to fight within as we continue to grow. There is no outside interference to dictate how we resolve our disputes. No other country can tell us how to treat each other. We don’t have a referee.
To the rest of the world, we have become the Unique States of America. Our form of self-regulation, the envy of many. We even get to pick and choose and buy our international friends.
The Fourth of July is a reason to acknowledge and appreciate our collective freedom and strength and status in the world. It has nothing to do with personal or demographic status. It is not about you. It is about us. As the USS America continues to sail toward that more perfect union, the Fourth of July celebrates that we are still afloat. And is not a time to complain about the condition of any personal cabin below deck.
Because of our current and often political division, there may be some who may feel like our uniqueness doesn’t deserve to be celebrated. They are in stark contrast to the millions per year who risk their lives to come here.
There is no specific way to celebrate our nation’s independence, but humorist Erma Bombeck said it succinctly, “You have to love a nation that celebrates its independence every July Fourth, not with a parade of guns, tanks, and soldiers who file by the White House in a show of strength and muscle but with family picnics where kids throw frisbees, the potato salad gets iffy and the flies die from happiness.”
