Imagine if you will, any model of car rolling off the production line with zero cars meeting governmental safety standards. The potential harm would be incalculable. The government would take immediate action to protect the safety of every person on the roadway.

Now, if you will, imagine a public school having zero of its census meeting grade level proficiency in a core subject like reading or math. What would be the expected response from the government? Sound an alarm? Close the school? Retrain staff? Hold administration accountable? Have the students repeat the academic year? Inform the parents and the community? Or maybe just issue a report card with a “Summative Designation”?

The Illinois School Board of Education sets policies and guidelines for our public schools from preschool through grade 12. It’s the academic guardian for 2 million students. It collects and analyzes data to help determine academic needs and requirements and makes recommendations to the state legislature. One of its functions is to issue an annual academic proficiency report card for every school district and school in the state and to assign a “summative designation” of Exemplary School, Commendable School, Targeted School or Comprehensive School.

Ron Jackson can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com

Recommended for you