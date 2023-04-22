There were two recent shootings by homeowners of victims who mistakenly entered their property. Two different outcomes and two different responses. One victim survived, and one died.
In Kansas City, Mo., sometime before 10 p.m., a 16-year-old kid expecting to pick up his younger siblings knocked on the door of the wrong home. An elderly man fired two shots from the home at the teenager, wounding him. The victim, was able to run away and seek help.
In Hebron, N.Y., a 20-year-old woman in a car with three friends used a private drive way to turn around was shot by the property owner. She succumbed to her wound a short time later.
The Kansas City shooter is an 84-year-old man. The New York shooter is a 65-year-old. Both shooters are from a different demographic of shooters than we have become accustomed to hearing about. Both incidents were not planned and were not committed in a public venue. [The shooter in the New York case is in jail on a second-degree murder charge and was denied bail.]
However, the selective outrage is typical. The Kansas City shooting has received the most coverage and inflammatory headlines like, “White man shoots Black teen.” In the New York case it was reported simply as, “A homeowner shoots at car using his driveway.”
No mention of the race of either party.
Oh, and we have completely ignored the recent mass shooting that left four young people dead and the wounding 32 others at a Sweet-16 party in Alabama. No mention of the race of the shooter or shooters or the victims.
It is the Kansas City incident that we are hearing about daily. Not because of the good news that the kid survived but because the shooting has a “racial element” as it has been defined by local authorities. It is sad and socially unproductive when we make race matter when race doesn’t matter.
I’m not 84-years-old. But if an unannounced, unrecognized person knocks on my door late at night, yes 9 p.m. is late, I don’t have an established policy for responding. If you were not invited and did not call to say you were coming, you are more suspect than welcome. I cannot justify what the old man did.
However, I can understand his potential vulnerability and his right to protect himself at all cost. His reason for shooting was that he was scared. We need only look at the ever growing, outrageous, uncivilized, unpoliced conduct of young people to understand the justifiable fear of the elderly.
Why is there no empathy for an old, scared man minding his own business at home which should be his safest place in the world? The motive was immediately determined to be racial. Of course, the old white man only shot the strange door knocker because he was Black. Old white guys don’t shoot white strangers encroaching on their property. Not ever. Not even a few days after the Kansas City shooting would a white guy shoot at white strangers. No way, right?
Now there are calls for justice for young Ralph Yarl, by all accounts an upstanding high school kid who was shot and injured after he merely went to the wrong house at the wrong time. And the only way to get justice is to prosecute an old white man for protecting himself. [The shooter has been charged with first degree assault.]
Even if the old man’s fears were heightened by the intruder’s size and race, is that, too, not understandable? You know who fears Black people most in America? It’s Black people. It wasn’t a white person who said this, “There is nothing more painful at this stage in my life than to walk down the street and hear footsteps … then turn around and see somebody white and feel relieved.”
Try the old man on facts. Not on assumed motive.
If a citizen can’t stand his ground on his ground on his own castle, when and where can he or she?
If the outraged want to display outrage, go to Alabama and express outrage at last week’s violence inflicted upon 36 young people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.