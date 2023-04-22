There were two recent shootings by homeowners of victims who mistakenly entered their property. Two different outcomes and two different responses. One victim survived, and one died.

In Kansas City, Mo., sometime before 10 p.m., a 16-year-old kid expecting to pick up his younger siblings knocked on the door of the wrong home. An elderly man fired two shots from the home at the teenager, wounding him. The victim, was able to run away and seek help.

In Hebron, N.Y., a 20-year-old woman in a car with three friends used a private drive way to turn around was shot by the property owner. She succumbed to her wound a short time later.

