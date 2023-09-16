Although, not the result I was hoping for, after nearly two weeks of searching for a dangerous prison escapee, the capture ended in the most humane way possible. The felon was captured alive and no physical harm was suffered by anyone.
On Aug. 31, recently convicted murderer, Danelo Cavalcante literally walked out of a medium-security prison in southeastern Pennsylvania. Released video of his escape showed him crab walking backward and upward between two parallel walls, reaching the roof and disappearing from the camera.
Authorities said he sprinted across the roof and jumped over a fence. His disappearance went unnoticed for an hour and lasted 13 days providing some of the best possible break from the endless, mundane political television news coverage.
It was interesting television learning how a 5-foot, 120-pound man could evade capture for so long. He was able to breach search perimeters while being hunted by hundreds of officers, his images were captured on private security cameras and he occasionally had near contacts with residents. Although, convicted of fatally stabbing an ex-girlfriend in front of her children in 2021 and wanted for a 2017 homicide in Brazil, the felon did not harm anyone during his temporary freedom. Even though he obtained a weapon, the fugitive did not fire at any officers.
In somewhat of a “duh” observation, the little Houdini was described by a spokesman from the Pennsylvania State Police as “an individual whose choice is to go back to prison and spend the rest of your life in a place you don’t want to, or continue to try and evade capture. He chose to evade capture.”
Isn’t that the expected mentality of any sentenced murderer who has nothing to lose by escaping? And isn’t bringing him back alive merely taking him back to the starting point? Is he going to think of anything else now?
He has already been convicted of killing one person and suspected in the killing of another. He was on the run and somehow secured a gun and at one point a vehicle. How much more dangerous and a threat to life could he be? The best resort is to give him another opportunity to escape again?
Cavalcante’s little sojourn from confinement was fun to follow, but too many questions warrant a sequel. Beginning with, why was the only person (the guard on duty at time of escape was fired) held accountable for his escape? What was done after a similar escape earlier this year by another prisoner from this same facility? Who is ultimately responsible for escape prevention in Pennsylvania? Apparently, no one is.
There are 73 county prisons in Pennsylvania. There are two county prison inspectors who are primarily tasked with determining compliance of prison personnel training, prison policy, use of force, food service and sanitation standards. There are procedures to follow after an escape. However, there are no requirements at any level to have a plan that addresses security vulnerability. None, even after two separate successful escapes in less than 90 days from the same facility and three total escapes in 15 months from the state’s county prison system.
The Pennsylvania prison system seems to be more concerned about the conditions and well-being of its inmate population and less about or not at all about the safety of the law-abiding public. The notion that someone will be “put away” for a long time provides no sense of security for the public if there is no assuredness that person will be kept away.
In explaining how Cavalcante was able to breach the search perimeter, the Pennsylvania State Police spokesman offered that “No perimeter is 100% secure. It is not a wall. It doesn’t have a ceiling. It doesn’t have, you know, all the things that you might normally use if you’re trying to contain someone.”
The Chester County Prison had those “things that you might normally use if you’re trying to contain someone” and it still didn’t contain two inmates this year. There is only one sure way to keep convicted murderers from escaping, but we frown on that inhumane certainty. So, for now, we just fire the guard on duty.