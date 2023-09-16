Although, not the result I was hoping for, after nearly two weeks of searching for a dangerous prison escapee, the capture ended in the most humane way possible. The felon was captured alive and no physical harm was suffered by anyone.

On Aug. 31, recently convicted murderer, Danelo Cavalcante literally walked out of a medium-security prison in southeastern Pennsylvania. Released video of his escape showed him crab walking backward and upward between two parallel walls, reaching the roof and disappearing from the camera.

Authorities said he sprinted across the roof and jumped over a fence. His disappearance went unnoticed for an hour and lasted 13 days providing some of the best possible break from the endless, mundane political television news coverage.

