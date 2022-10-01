Earlier this week, a very young student from Youngstown, Ohio, was arrested and put in jail. The child will have to undergo a mental health examination because she made a decision to protect herself. It was her extreme or desperate means to protect herself that got her arrested.

The 11-year-old was arrested after taking a loaded handgun on a school bus. A friend reported her to the bus driver who took the gun from her and called the police. The friend did the right thing. The bus driver did a great job. The authorities did their job. So many others failed.

When arrested, the girl told authorities that she took her mother’s gun to school because she was “tired of being picked on all the time.” Not once but all the time. Yes, the little girl broke the law and potentially endangered the lives of many others. Yes, arresting her is proper protocol. There are consequences to face. And no one can condone what she did.

