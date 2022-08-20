The Civil Rights Act of 1964 was supposed to embody the spirit of fairness and equality. It was the elixir for our greatest ailment. In particular, it was Title VII of the groundbreaking law that purported to protect job applicants from discrimination based of a slew of factors.

There are always exceptions, but most employers could no longer deny opportunity to job seekers based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin. The act was a great leap from our slavery and Jim Crow eras. Diversity was legitimate and progressive. Now it has become synonymous with guilt.

Oh, how the pendulum has swung. A mere half-century later, we are seeing the formerly oppressed become the oppressors. We have failed to reach center rest. A second wrong implemented to make a right.

Ron Jackson can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com

