Author and preschool teacher, Rachel Wolchin’s quote, “It’s not how we make mistakes, but how we correct them that defines us,” reduces the never-ending slavery debate to its simplest form.

Slavery in the United States happened a long time ago. Was it a wrong? On a humane level, yes. Was it a mistake? That is an eternal debate. Slavery was a necessary evil to advance the ideals of a self-governing sovereignty and most importantly the primary means to establish the economic independency of a new growing nation.

It is indisputable that the United States would not be what it is today without slavery. The U.S. merely followed the proven paths of many other nations that relied heavily on the uncivilized practice of using involuntary human labor to become great civilizations. They did it, too, seems to have been an appropriate justification.

Ron Jackson can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com

