I love Illinois. I was born, raised and have resided here two-thirds of my life. I have spent one-third of my life in two other beautiful states. I also understand and respect those who feel they must move elsewhere. But I seriously appreciate home. However, the way we do some things here can be baffling.

In Illinois, we value guns and children. Probably in that order. The state has some of the most stringent gun control laws in the country. Not quite as exacting when it comes to all children.

In order to legally posses a gun in the state, one must be approved by the Illinois State Police. Residents must meet certain qualifications to obtain a Firearms Owner Identification or FOID. To meet the requirements of the public safety initiative, the rules are simple. A few disqualifiers include, having been convicted of any felony, any domestic violence offense, assault, illegal drug convictions or having been discharged from the military under dishonorable conditions.

