Graduation day from high school is a first big adult milestone. It is supposed to be the celebration of the day your future toward independence begins. By that day, you have completed whatever requirements necessary to make it. Life starts happening faster. Your biggest decision is what you will do next. It is one last opportunity to acknowledge your accomplishments before you take the next step into adulthood.

That best case scenario is supposed to be the norm. Graduation day from high school is not supposed to be the day you and your father die at the hand of another.

Well, it happened on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University. Shawn Jackson, 18 of Richmond, Va., was shot and killed along with his father while attending a post-graduation celebration. The Richmond Public School district graduate took his last breath and died still wearing his graduation gown. The young man’s family said Jackson had overcome many difficulties to finish school. His 9-year-old sister was injured during the scramble to find safety after hearing gunfire.

