Graduation day from high school is a first big adult milestone. It is supposed to be the celebration of the day your future toward independence begins. By that day, you have completed whatever requirements necessary to make it. Life starts happening faster. Your biggest decision is what you will do next. It is one last opportunity to acknowledge your accomplishments before you take the next step into adulthood.
That best case scenario is supposed to be the norm. Graduation day from high school is not supposed to be the day you and your father die at the hand of another.
Well, it happened on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University. Shawn Jackson, 18 of Richmond, Va., was shot and killed along with his father while attending a post-graduation celebration. The Richmond Public School district graduate took his last breath and died still wearing his graduation gown. The young man’s family said Jackson had overcome many difficulties to finish school. His 9-year-old sister was injured during the scramble to find safety after hearing gunfire.
The shooter, not a graduate, attended the ceremony as a guest of another party. It was reported that Jackson knew the gunman and had an ongoing dispute with him during the past year. They also exchanged words at the graduation before the gunman went to retrieve a weapon, returning to shoot the graduate and his father.
If there is any consolation to be found, it is that this shooting was a targeted act resulting in a minimal loss of lives and not a random act of violence culminating in mass fatalities. But there is no real consolation when a young person is killed in a senseless yet preventable situation.
Senseless, like all the other too often shootings, is what this shooting is being called. However, the more it happens and at the frequency it occurs, the more acceptable it becomes, the less impact the senseless description carries. What makes the stupidity of this killing senseless is where it happened.
We have experienced gun violence in almost every conceivable venue. Almost no place is safe. Almost. Places of worship, schools, shopping malls, grocery stores, playgrounds, music festivals, parades, places of employment, hospitals, funerals. I am sure I left out a few places. It seems there are no more public safe spaces. Not even a high school graduation celebration.
In a matter of days, the magnitude of this incident, too, will fade and the murders of Shawn Jackson and his father will be reduced to a footnote in the local history. As for the gunman, he will live on. Which I find senseless.
After every shooting, if by chance the shooter is caught alive, we are programmed to accept that the civilized thing to do is offer that guilty person a fair and if necessary, a public-paid defense. Again, as a humane society, we are to appreciate that the murderer, if convicted, will serve a just consequence. That means time away from society with all the benefits and comfort we would not afford an innocent, law-abiding homeless person.
That is the senseless part of murder. The dead is soon forgotten. The convicted criminal is tucked away for a negotiated term. Society moves on. Until it happens again and again at a rate that is difficult to consider senseless.
Yes, there is the argument that the murderer has to live with his or her actions and has nothing but time to think about what he or she did. That is crap and makes no sense. Society does not get the opportunity to see such suffering. I want to know that the killer is miserable and only thinks if his or her next breath is their last. I don’t want them thinking of how to appeal their conviction on some technicality or thinking of how to escape.
Honestly, I don’t want murderers to be able to think at all. I want potential murderers to think about the worst consequence possible and change their minds. Unfortunately, society has deemed the worst possible consequence for the murder of innocent citizens to be inhumane.
