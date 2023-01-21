Imagine if you will, after sending your wide-eyed first-grader to school, you soon receive an alert from your child’s school that a teacher has been shot and a first-grader has been taken into custody. Or imagine opening the door to your apartment and finding a diaper-clad 4-year-old brandishing a loaded pistol.

No imagination is necessary. Those two incidents are real and recent.

At an elementary school in Newport News, Va., a teacher was shot by one of her students after what authorities described as an altercation. Before learning more details or delving into the root cause and possibility of a 6-year-old packing a gun, the mere idea that a first-grade student would be involved in an altercation with anyone in authority needed processing.

Ron Jackson can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com

Recommended for you