Imagine if you will, after sending your wide-eyed first-grader to school, you soon receive an alert from your child’s school that a teacher has been shot and a first-grader has been taken into custody. Or imagine opening the door to your apartment and finding a diaper-clad 4-year-old brandishing a loaded pistol.
No imagination is necessary. Those two incidents are real and recent.
At an elementary school in Newport News, Va., a teacher was shot by one of her students after what authorities described as an altercation. Before learning more details or delving into the root cause and possibility of a 6-year-old packing a gun, the mere idea that a first-grade student would be involved in an altercation with anyone in authority needed processing.
Good morning. Take your seat. Answer when called upon. Focus. Prepare to learn. Follow and respect all classroom rules. Simple stuff even a first-grader can comprehend. Where in that routine allows for an altercation.
Certainly it is wishful thinking that through no fault of the child, every student is prepared or equipped to adhere to simple expectations. We know that is an unreasonable expectation that all children will come to school with social skills intact.
But, and a really big but, if a 6-year-old is capable of locating a loaded gun, putting it into his backpack and successfully bringing it to school, bypassing security with the intent to resolve his issue with the teacher by shooting her, he should be expected to follow guidelines. Again, assuming that is the first error.
Fortunately, although seriously injured, the teacher survived. The child was taken into custody and an investigation continues. The school was temporarily closed to give the community time to regroup. The governor of Virginia is praying for “the safety of all students and the community.”
Although alarming, this kind or story is no longer surprising or rare. We are more accustomed to reports of older students bringing weapons to school. However, this is not the first time an elementary student took a gun to school. And it won’t be the last.
A little closer to us, in Beech Grove, Ind., an unsupervised 4-year-old was captured by a resident’s security camera brazenly brandishing a hand gun in the hallway of his apartment building. One resident called 911. The little boy knocked on a door of another resident and pointed it at the child who responded then suddenly shut the door. No one was injured in this incident.
Police arrived and spoke to the boy’s father who had been sleeping. The father, an ex-felon who cannot legally own a gun, denied having a weapon in the house. Taking his word, police left but were quickly notified by a resident of a video showing the child with a gun.
Police returned to the residence where the child led them to the gun with 15 rounds in the clip, but none in the chamber. The father was then arrested on felony child neglect charges. The baby is now in custody of his mother.
Even closer to us, shootings occur daily in Chicago. Some by older children. So far no elementary child has shot anyone yet.
The Virginia and Indiana incidents are just two recent well-publicized cases, but the year is young. There will be more. Not because there are people with guns, but because there are irresponsible people with children. And we cannot pass laws preventing irresponsible people from having children.
Now imagine our state legislature. Grandstanding on the false pretense of public safety. Banning the sale and distribution of weapons that are not the choice of or easy access to by little children or even older residents who are committing daily shootings in the state.
It is so easy for Illinois residents to accept the notion that certain types of weapons are unnecessary, while completely ignoring that there are certain types of elected representatives who are unnecessary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.