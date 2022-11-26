Once I used to think that every American was thankful for the same things: family, feasting, opportunity, privilege, rights and safety. Then, I grew up, learning that everyone’s gratitude is a result of different stimuli, mainly environment.
Not just annually, I’m thankful more and more each day. I want less and less. I prefer simple over spectacular. I appreciate people over presents. Thoughtfulness of over things. However, at times, I don’t know if I’m more thankful for all the days I have had or for each new day.
As each new day unfolds, it can be a struggle as the ugly side of humanity is exposed. And I seem to be able with each Thanksgiving, a little less dismissive. So, I question, is it good or bad to be able to detach from all the senselessness that is beyond my control but not beyond my comprehension? It seems almost selfish to be thankful for my state of being while so much human evil is all around me.
With all the goodness demonstrated by the majority, it can at times be overshadowed by the overexposed bad committed by a relatively small number of people. In the past week, Colorado, Idaho, Virginia and Oklahoma have all experienced mass killings of at least four victims. Mass murders make greater headlines than mass feedings. Stabbings of students outsell stuffing of bellies. Stories of shootings trump tales of sharing.
Yet, I remain thankful because of what I see here at home. We have our share of misfortune, but we are overwhelmingly a great little society. Thankfully, near Chicago for its conveniences but far enough away from the effects of its rampant crime.
I realize am inching closer to becoming like the generational influences before me yet I am still aware of today’s differences. While today’s generation challenges itself to do risky and stupid behaviors, it’s a daily challenge for me to refrain from offering, “back in my day.”
As a wise old person told me more than once, “Time gon’ continue.” Meaning, my reluctance to acknowledge and adjust to change is irrelevant. Today’s temptations are greater in abundance, availability and risk. Yet, I am thankful, for people, not things. And hopeful for more “better days” for most of society than the few isolated blemishes of evil that we must accept. I appreciate that Thanksgiving means a lot of things. I hope your Thanksgiving was everything you meant it to be.
Now we move onward and hope for joy to the world. Again, because time has been good to me, I am inclined to wish more for joy to my small circle of humanity that I can hopefully be a factor than I am to things beyond my horizon. I no longer believe that world peace is possible. But I do think that my everyday community can be safer and enjoyable. I’ll give thoughts and prayers for the rest of the world, but at home, I still have a strong back that is too good to waste.
With that, it will be a challenge, but I am going to try to believe in Santa again. And hope that he brings more good news and joy, especially to the good boys and girls of a certain demographic: old.
